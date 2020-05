More than 280,000 people have now died from the new coronavirus, most of whom were in Europe and the United States, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 1635 GMT on Sunday.

In total, 280,011 deaths have been registered throughout the world, of which 156,095 were in Europe, the most-affected continent. The United States is the country that has recorded most deaths at 78,862. It is followed by Britain (31,855), Italy (30,560), Spain (26,621) and France (26,380).