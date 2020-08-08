Global leaders offer condolences to families of Kerala plane crash victims

The leaders of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Maldives have expressed sadness over the tragic crash of the Air India Express flight in Kerala that killed at least 18 people and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Boeing 737 aircraft on a flight from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday evening. There were 184 passengers including 10 infants, 2 pilots and four cabin crew onboard the aircraft.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic plane crash at Kozhikode.

"On behalf of the Gov & People of Sri Lanka, I express my deepest condolences to bereaved families & wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with the people of India at this hour of grief," he tweeted on Saturday.

"Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives. May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

The Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also conveyed their condolences.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the Air India Express plane crash in Kerala on Friday evening. I offer my condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy, and prayers for the ongoing recovery effort," Solih tweeted on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the tragic accident of Air India Express Aircraft at Kozhikode, Kerala... May the injured recover quickly. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Shahid tweeted.