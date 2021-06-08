Global media websites hit by outage; The BBC, The New York Times sites back up now

Several international media websites were facing a global outage with sites displaying error messages, however, some organisations like BBC, The New York Times resorted to back up.

Nearly all major international media sites were inaccessible. "We are busy fixing the website. Please try again soon," The New Yorker site read. Other sites merely showed an error message.

Britain's Guardian newspaper said its website and app were being affected by the wider internet outage.

Sites of some other British news media were also not immediately loading, while multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, Bloomberg News appeared to be down across the globe.

The UK government's main website was also unavailable. The White House website had an error message but was available again later.

Fastly, a US-based content delivery network, is experiencing an outage, affecting others, As of 1026 UTC, Fastly on their status tracker said that they are continuing to investigate the issue after reporting a global CDN disruption

(With inputs from agencies)