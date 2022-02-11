Google agrees UK competition, privacy pledge on online ads

Britain on Friday said it had accepted changes proposed by US tech giant Google to address competition and customer privacy concerns linked to online advertising.
"The commitments we have obtained from Google will promote competition, help to protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising and safeguard users' privacy," the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022
What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us
What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?
From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey
'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama
A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row
DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?