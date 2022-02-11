Google agrees UK competition, privacy pledge on ads

Google agrees UK competition, privacy pledge on online ads

Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain on Friday said it had accepted changes proposed by US tech giant Google to address competition and customer privacy concerns linked to online advertising.

"The commitments we have obtained from Google will promote competition, help to protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising and safeguard users' privacy," the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement.

 

 

Google
United Kindgom
World news

