Google celebrates Mother's Day with interactive doodle

Illustrator Olivia When created the doodle as a heartfelt dedication to all the mothers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 12:10 ist
Google celebrated Mother’s Day with an interactive doodle that has a pop-up card that users can use to wish their mothers. Credit: Google

Google is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday with an interactive doodle. It has a pop-up card that users can use to send wishes to their beloved mums.

The doodle, created by Olivia When, is a heartfelt dedication to all mothers for their unconditional love, support, and sacrifices.

Google has a tradition of making iconic doodles to mark significant and historic events and celebrations.

It is believed that the modern Mother’s Day celebrations first began in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted to memorialise the day after her mother had expressed this desire. The Day became an official holiday after former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914 declaring the second Sunday of May as Mother's Day.

People around the world take this opportunity to express love and gratitude towards their mothers.

Google
Google Doodle
mother's day

