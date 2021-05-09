Google celebrates Mother's Day with interactive doodle

Google is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday with an interactive doodle. It has a pop-up card that users can use to send wishes to their beloved mums.
The doodle, created by Olivia When, is a heartfelt dedication to all mothers for their unconditional love, support, and sacrifices.
Google has a tradition of making iconic doodles to mark significant and historic events and celebrations.
It is believed that the modern Mother’s Day celebrations first began in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted to memorialise the day after her mother had expressed this desire. The Day became an official holiday after former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914 declaring the second Sunday of May as Mother's Day.
People around the world take this opportunity to express love and gratitude towards their mothers.
