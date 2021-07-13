Pichai reveals he doesn't change his passwords often

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals he doesn't change his passwords often

Pichai also admitted that he uses more than 20 phones

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2021, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 18:09 ist
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently shared some of his personal tech habits such as how many phones he uses, how many times he changes his password, and tips on how to keep one's personal data safe.

In his recent exclusive interview with BBC, Pichai said that he doesn't change his passwords often. Instead, he uses a “two-factor authentication” to ensure multiple protections as it is "more reliable than changing passwords frequently".

Pichai also admitted that he uses more than 20 phones and said, “I am constantly changing and trying out every new phone and I'm testing it out all the time.”

When asked about time policy for teens, the 49-year-old said, “I approach it as a journey of personal responsibility.”  He added that he encourages children to set their tech boundaries on their own.

When asked about his roots, Pichai said, “I’m an American citizen, but India is deeply involved in me, so that’s a big part of who I am."

Google
Sundar Pichai
Alphabet

