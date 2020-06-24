Gory footage of man walking with knife stuck in skull goes viral

After a wave of shootings sent shock-waves through several major US cities, which saw at least 40 people being killed, over the weekend, a video has surfaced on social media of a man with a knife stuck in his scalp, casually walking up to an ambulance to get help.

As per media reports, New York Police said that the 36-year-old man was stabbed in the torso and head with a kitchen knife at 11.56 am on Tuesday, near 120 West 125th Street in Harlem.

Even though the gory video shows that a massive kitchen knife protruding from the top of his head and his undershirt being drenched with blood, the 36-year-old Harlem resident escaped without any serious injury because the stabber was not able to penetrate the man’s skull with the kitchen knife.

Several English dailies reported that the man was defending a 34-year-old woman, who was slashed across the cheek by the stabber before he attacked the man and fled the scene. This was the result of a brawl among the 34-year-old woman, the stabber, three other unidentified men and one unidentified woman.

The group of four men and a woman had allegedly snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, medication, and benefit card, shortly before 11.56 am on Tuesday.

Although it is not yet confirmed if the victim knew the 34-year-old woman, who he came forward to defend, the NYPD clarified that the man got into a verbal dispute with the group of four men and a woman before he was attacked by one of them.

So far, no arrests or charges have been made.