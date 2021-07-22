Govts in denial, Amnesty 'stands by Pegasus findings'

Even as the NSO and governments across the globe denied reports of potential targets of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, Amnesty on Thursday issued a statement saying it "categorically stands by the findings".

"Amnesty International categorically stands by the findings of the Pegasus Project, and that the data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware," it said.

The organisation also said that "false rumours being pushed on social media are intended to distract from the widespread unlawful targeting of journalists, activists and others that the Pegasus Project has revealed".

A consortium of media reported on Sunday that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving Union ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and a sitting judge, besides scores of businessmen and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware.