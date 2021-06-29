Greece recovers Picasso painting stolen in 2012: Police

Police in Greece have recovered a Picasso painting stolen in 2012 from the National Gallery, and arrested a suspect in the theft, authorities said late Monday.
'Head of a Woman', gifted by Pablo Picasso to Greece in 1949, was recovered in the rural area of Keratea, some 45 kilometres (28 miles) southeast of Athens, state agency ANA said.
Another stolen painting, Piet Montrian's 'Stammer Windmill', was also found, the agency said.
Officials are to give details on the case later Tuesday, the culture ministry said.
Two men are believed to have broken into the National Gallery in 2012, cutting the paintings from their frames.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's growing problem of eating disorders
Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up
DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package
A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple
Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto
Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study
Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica
In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century