Greta not moved by Biden climate plan but open to meeting him at Cop26: Report

With the UN climate summit in Glasgow approaching, climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg said that she was open to meeting US President Joe Biden to talk climate change but 'does not expected much'.

Thunberg does not expect much from other world leaders, who are all talk and no action when it comes to taking climate-change measures, reported The Guardian.

The summit is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 12.

The Swedish climate warrior was asked about the possibility of her 'sitting down with a world leader' in the Glasgow climate meet.

She expressed her surprised to Covering Climate Now about any of the world leaders potentially wanting to meet her and added that it would 'depend on the situation'.

“I don’t see why these people want to meet with me", she added, saying that world leaders did not take climate change or activists trying to limit it seriously.

“They’re just saying ‘we listen to you,’ and then they applaud us, and then they go on just like before", Thunberg was quoted saying in a speech to the Youth4Climate summit.

Thunberg earlier said that Biden and other leaders offer only "blah blah blah" on climate - all talk, no action.

Biden's effort to pass his climate plan, which happens to be 'the most ambitious climate legislation in the US ever', has not moved her either.

The plan, she said, has been 'watered down by lobbyists'.

"We should not pretend that this would be a solution to the climate crisis", she added.

“Emissions are still going up", said the activist, only interested in concrete results.

