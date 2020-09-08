'Growing number of Covid-19 cases in UK concerning'

Growing number of Covid-19 cases concerning: UK minister

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 08 2020, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 16:38 ist
People queue to enter a Primark store as it is re-opening following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park in Milton Keynes, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo

A British government minister said on Tuesday that a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country was concerning and he called on people to follow health guidance or risk tougher restrictions in the coming months.

"There's a big burden on all of us now to follow the guidance as closely as we can or else we do risk greater restrictions later this year," housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News television.

Other top government officials have also expressed concern about a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days.

United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19

