HAL helicopters help in rescue operations at Mauritius reef

The humanitarian and oil-spill crisis created by the Japanese bulk carrier, MV Wakashio in Mauritius has seen the Indian Air Force employ several Dhruv and Chetak helicopters into rescue and oil-skimming operations over and around the vessel.

The ship was on its way from China to Brazil but ran aground on coral reef at Pointe d’Esny, Mauritius, on July 25. Much of its hold, which contained 4,000 tonnes of the fuel, has since been emptied but the ship’s structural integrity fractured over the weekend.

The event necessitated urgent humanitarian and oil-skimming operations, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said in a statement

“A total of 210 cargo operations and 270 winch operations were undertaken by HAL-manufactured helicopters towards salvage and rescue missions so far,” the company said.

“The Chetak helicopters were used primarily for winching survivors. The ALH Dhruvs flew continuous missions to get the international salvage team on-board the ship to contain the spill. The helicopters have flown 110 hours so far and have moved 600 people from and to MV Wakasio,” HAL added.

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL pointed out that firms helicopters “were extensively utilized for search and rescue operations in the past as well.”

The spill is close to two environmentally protected marine ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve. Nearby are a number of popular tourist beaches and mangrove plantations. Mauritius had declared a state of environmental emergency. A crack inside the hull of the ship expanded earlier this week leading to the ship splitting into two halves.