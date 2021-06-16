Hamas radio says Israel carried out air strike in Gaza

Hamas radio says Israel carried out air strike in Gaza

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the report

Reuters
Reuters, Gaza,
  • Jun 16 2021, 04:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 04:03 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

 A Hamas radio station said an Israeli aircraft attacked a Palestinian training camp in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the first Israeli strike in the enclave since a ceasefire ended 11- days of cross-border fighting last month.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the report, which followed the launching on Tuesday of incendiary balloons from Gaza which the Israeli fire brigade said caused some 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the frontier.

Hamas had threatened to take action in response to an Israeli nationalist march on Tuesday through East Jerusalem.

Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, had said in the past that the Israeli government should not tolerate incendiary balloons, and must retaliate as if Hamas had fired rockets into Israel.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Gaza
Hamas

What's Brewing

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

SpaceX Starlink faces fresh legal challenge

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

 