Harry Potter to be back in bite-size servings

British author J K Rowling has revealed that she is expanding her wizarding world of Harry Potter with four new eBook shorts.

The author said the digital short stories would be themed around the curriculum Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley study at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“Prepare to delve deeper into the rich history of magic with this new series of eBook shorts, inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

“The series features four bite-size reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons, and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by some new, gorgeous line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason,” the announcement on website Pottermore read.

Notes, sketches

The eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

The four titles read — Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology; Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures.

The first two books on Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, and Potions and Herbology, respectively, will be published on June 27.

The books will be published in English, French, Italian, and German languages initially.