Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims

British prosecutors said Wednesday they have authorised police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.
The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that “charges have been authorized” against Weinstein, 70, following a review of evidence gathered by London's Metropolitan Police in its investigation.
It did not provide further details.
After revelations about Weinstein emerged in 2017, British police said they were investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein over several decades.
Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment
Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right
In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj
75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record
India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for
Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station
In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial