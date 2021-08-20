Have obligation towards our people: Afghan MP who stayed back

The Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their families, according to an intelligence document for the UN that deepened fears that the insurgents were going back on their pledges of tolerance.

After routing government forces and taking over Kabul on Sunday, the hardline Islamist movement's leaders have repeatedly vowed a complete amnesty. Women have also been assured their rights will be respected, and that the Taliban 2.0 will be "positively different" from their brutal 1996-2001 rule.

Scores of native Afghans fled in what will in years be recounted as humanity's saddest exodus to escape an extremist regime. Many, however, stayed back, avowed to resist the Taliban's forces and fight for the rights of women and girls.

Among them is Farzana Kochai, an Afghan MP who has stayed in Kabul despite being a likely target.

She told Sky News that Taliban fighters are searching people's houses against orders of Taliban leaders to not do so.

"They are coming and going to everyone's house and seeing where there is a car or not, Kochi said.

She said that Taliban insurgents are already contradicting their words as one of her female friends working with national TV was not allowed to return to work.

"When our president just left the country, it broke our hearts...," she says.

"As a women's leader, as a young generation leader… a person who people trusted, we have some obligations or some responsibility toward our people, especially the women, the young women, who believed and trusted us," she said when asked why she did not flee Afghanistan.

"It's a question that always just makes me emotional. It's not so easy to answer," Kochai said on the question of her staying.

Several Indians who returned from Afghanistan under the government's evacuation plan also reiterated that a similar feeling echoed among the ones who stayed.

"You are going. Where will we go? This is our motherland," one of the returnees remembered a native saying when he was boarding his plane back to India.

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future at the hands of the Taliban whose former regime has, if anything, been a horror for women under a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Afghans settled outside of their country have appealed to their residing nations to extend a hand to those struggling at home.

