Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' 

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' 

What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption, USGS Volcanoes said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 30 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 16:00 ist
General view of lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said in a tweet.

The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) elevated  Kīlauea's  volcano alert level from "WATCH" to "WARNING" and its aviation color code from "ORANGE" to "RED" as the  new eruption and associated hazards are evaluated, USGS said.

The latest alert level and color code imply that a hazardous eruption is "imminent, underway or suspected", according to the USGS website.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hawaii
Volcano
World news
Lava

What's Brewing

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

 