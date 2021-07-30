Heavy rains in Peshawar damage ancestral houses of film icons Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar

Heavy monsoon rains have damaged the ancestral houses of legendary Indian film actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar located in Pakistan's Peshawar city.

The houses, already in dilapidated condition, were taken over by the Pakistan government, which had declared them as national heritage and completed all the formalities to convert them into museums in their honour.

The rains inundated both the houses, which are already in shambles, and damaged some parts, local people said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department is yet to start the renovation work of the buildings, situated in Qissa Khwani Bazar area.

Torrential monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in several parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad.

According to media reports, over 20 people died in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from mid-July. Peshawar is the capital of KP province.

Kapoor passed away due to asthma-related complications in 1988 at the age of 63, while 98-year-old Kumar breathed his last earlier this month after a prolonged illness.