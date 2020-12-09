Helicopter crashes in French Alps, six people missing

The pilot of the aircraft was able to eject and give the alert

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Dec 09 2020, 08:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Six people were missing in the French Alps on Tuesday after a helicopter crashed at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,905 feet), local authorities said.

The pilot of the aircraft, which also had another pilot on board as well as two winch operators and two mountain rescue workers, was able to eject and give the alert.

Three helicopters were dispatched but had been unable to reach the accident site due to fog while rescue teams were also trying to approach by ground, the Savoie prefecture said in a statement.

The prefecture added that contact had been established with one of the people who had been on board.

France's air accident bureau said separately that it had opened an investigation and would dispatch a team to the site.

