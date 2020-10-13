Here's how Robert Wilson surprised Paul Milgorm over his Nobel Prize announcement

How Wilson surprised Milgorm over his Nobel Prize

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 13 2020, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 21:21 ist
Video screengrab

The Nobel Economics Prize was recently awarded to US economists Paul Milgorm and Robert Wilson, but when the Nobel Prize Committee could not reach Milgorm, Wilson took the responsibility to inform his co-winner personally, by knocking on his door in the middle of the night.

A CCTV video of Wilson going to Milgorm's home at 2:15 am was tweeted by Stanford University, where both the winners work as professors.

In the video, Wilson is seen ringing Milgorm's doorbell and knocking on the door before calling out to Milgorm, saying "Paul, it's Bob Wilson. You've won... You've won the Nobel Prize. And so, they are trying to reach you but they cannot. They don't seem to have a number for you".

Milgrom is simply heard replying "Yeah, I have? Wow".

 

Paul Milgorm and Robert Wilson won the Nobel Economics Prize for their work on commercial auctions. The winners share the price of 10 million Swedish krona (roughly USD 1.1 million or Rs 77 crore).

