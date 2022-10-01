Hezbollah chief calls Amini death 'vague incident'

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said Saturday that the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody was a "vague incident" that was being exploited against Tehran.

A wave of street violence has rocked Iran since Amini, 22, died after her arrest by the morality police for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Also Read: In Iran & Russia, time to bring on the women’s revolutions

In a speech on Saturday, Nasrallah said that her death, in circumstances he said remained unclear, was being exploited to incite the protests.

"The Iranian state is a target and so any incident is exploited... to incite against this state," Nasrallah said.

"This vague incident was exploited and people took to the streets," he said, referring to Amini's death.

Also Read: The mullahs in Iran and Hindutva: Mirror images of each other

The Hezbollah chief, a staunch Iran ally, said that the protests rocking the country do not reflect the true will of the Iranian people who he said are loyal to their leadership.

Iran "is stronger than ever and will not be affected," he said.

Protests were held across Iran for a 15th consecutive night on Friday, despite a bloody crackdown that the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group says has claimed more than 80 lives.

It is the bloodiest unrest in Iran since a ruthless crackdown on demonstrations in November 2019 over a sudden hike in fuel prices that killed at least 304 people, according to Amnesty International.

Iran has blamed outside forces for the nationwide protests.