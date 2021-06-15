Hinduja announces launch of sale of Churchill’s Old War Office luxury residences

The Hinduja Group on Tuesday announced the launch of the sale of a series of luxury residences being created at a transformed site of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s Old War Office (OWO) building in the heart of London.

The OWO Residences by Raffles includes a range of 85 homes, from studios and one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom residences, with a two-bed apartment priced at around 5.8 million pound.

The London landmark is set to complete its modern-day transformation in 2022, when it will also comprise a Raffles hotel with 125-rooms and suites, a collection of nine restaurants and bars, and a spa.

“Launching sales of these extraordinary residences is a significant milestone for us as a family and for the project team at The OWO; it’s one step closer to opening the storied building to the public for the first time where branded residences will sit alongside a flagship Raffles hotel,” said Gopichand P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group.

“London is one of the best cities in the world, steeped in history and tradition, and has been our home for over forty years. With our knowledge and experience in restoration of historic buildings, everything we do, and every decision made on The OWO is underscored by our passion and respect for the heritage of the building and long- term commitment to London,” he said.

The Old War Office, originally completed in 1906 and designed by British architect William Young, was formerly the site of the original Palace of Whitehall. The building has since witnessed world-shaping events while influential political and military leaders like Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George held office in the UK. Its grand architecture has also made the building a backdrop for James Bond films and, more recently, ‘The Crown’ Netflix series.

“It is a remarkable building that lends itself perfectly to a masterpiece such as The OWO. The inherent majesty and grandeur of this site is entirely in keeping with the Raffles brand and, to have unearthed an opportunity within such historic walls to deliver a flagship hotel and the first Raffles branded residences in Europe, marks a significant moment for the Accor group,” said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO at Accor.

Charlie Walsh, Head of Residential Sales at The OWO, added: “This is a turnkey lifestyle within a new world-class culinary destination not yet experienced in the UK, set within a building of remarkable eminence.“

Each residence is described as unique and specifically tailored to suit its location in the building. In the residential offering, homeowners will also have access to all the facilities of a luxury hotel on their doorstep.

The Hinduja Group have been associated with the site since its acquisition in 2014 and have since worked with a team of experts, including Historic England and Museum of London Archaeology, and partnered with Raffles Hotels & Resorts for its luxury transformation.

The sales of the residences will be handled by estate agents Knight Frank and Strutt & Parker, with the only starting prices so far confirmed being for a two-bedroom residence from 5.8 million pound.

“The OWO will likely command the interest of international and domestic buyers who are looking for a home in a truly integrated branded residence development that sets the standard of luxury, service and security," said Josh Ayres, Senior Director, Strutt & Parker.

“On completion in 2022, I have no doubt that the development will immediately become a new central London destination of choice,” added Ian Pidgeon, Partner, Knight Frank.