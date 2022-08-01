Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million

A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million.
Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a "World War II relic of historic proportions."
Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.
The auction house's president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.
The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly
Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million
Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record
DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava through profile pics
The ‘dosai’ dilemma
'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'
'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'
Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles
China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean