Hold elections within 9 months: Sudan military ruler

Sudan's army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Tuesday the country's military rulers had decided to cancel what they had previously agreed with protesters about the country's transition and hold elections within nine months.

It came the after Sudan's military forcefully broke up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters calling on the country's ruling generals to hand over to civilian rule, leaving more than 30 dead.

"The military council decides to stop negotiating with the Alliance for Freedom and Change and cancel what had been agreed on and to hold general elections within nine months," Burhan said in a statement broadcast on state television early on Tuesday.