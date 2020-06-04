Hong Kong: A year of unrest

Hong Kong has been rocked for the past year by an unprecedented political crisis, born of fears that China is trying to strip the territory of its autonomy and freedoms.

Here is a recap:

Starting in June 2019, Hong Kong experiences its biggest political crisis since 1997 when Britain handed the city back to China.

Often violent, near-daily protests involving clashes with police are sparked by a draft government bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China and its opaque judicial system.

The protests quickly snowball into a popular revolt against Beijing's rule after years of rising fears over the erosion of the city's freedoms.

Although the extradition bill is withdrawn, the government does not budge on protesters' demands for free elections, an investigation into police violence and an amnesty for the more than 9,000 people arrested over the unrest in a year.

In January 2020 Hong Kong is one of the first places outside mainland China to report cases of the new coronavirus, after it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

But despite its proximity to the mainland, Hong Kong only records just over 1,000 infections and four deaths.

A series of mass arrests and the measures in place to contain the pandemic usher in a period of enforced calm for the pro-democracy movement.

In mid-May Hong Kong extends anti-virus measures limiting public gatherings, including for June 4 -- the day of the annual vigil marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

But tensions flare again on April 18 when Hong Kong police carry out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners, arresting 15 activists on charges related to the 2019 protests.

Rival Hong Kong lawmakers clash on May 8 inside the city's legislature as pro-democracy politicians attempt to scupper a controversial law that bans insulting China's national anthem. The law is eventually passed on Thursday, the anniversary of Tiananmen.

There is more chaos on May 18, when the 15 activists are charged with organising and taking part in unlawful assemblies in 2019. At the legislature, protesting pro-democracy lawmakers are dragged from the chamber by security amid scuffles between rival camps.

On May 22, on the first day of its rubber-stamp parliament's congress, China unveils proposals to strengthen "enforcement mechanisms" in Hong Kong.

The draft proposal will "guard against, stop and punish any separatism, subversion of the national regime, terrorist group activities and such behaviours that seriously harm national security".

An attempt by the Hong Kong government to introduce a similar law in 2003 sparked huge protests and was shelved.

The plan draws rebuke from the West, which says China is eradicating the freedoms it promised the city under the handover agreement.

On May 24, in the most intense clashes in months, thousands of pro-democracy protesters come out on the streets of the city against the law. Police fire tear gas and water cannon.

The United States on May 27 revokes Hong Kong's special status under US law, paving the way to strip its trading privileges, accusing China of trampling on the territory's autonomy.

The next day China's parliament endorses the law, amid mounting pressure from the West.