Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific asking 27,000 staff to take unpaid leave: CEO

AFP
AFP, Hong Kong,
  • Feb 05 2020, 14:54pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 14:54pm ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its 27,000 employees to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, CEO Augustus Tang said on Wednesday, as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I am hoping all of you will participate, from our frontline employees to our senior leaders, and to share in our current challenges," Tang said in a video message posted online.

