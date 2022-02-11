Hong Kong extends ban on flights from 8 countries, adds Nepal

Hong Kong on Friday extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing Covid-19 outbreak.
The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines.
Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022
What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us
What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?
From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey
'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama
A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row
DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?