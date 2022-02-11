HK extends ban on flights from 8 countries, adds Nepal

Hong Kong extends ban on flights from 8 countries, adds Nepal

The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 11 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hong Kong on Friday extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and Philippines.

Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.

Hong Kong
India News
Travel ban
Coronavirus
Covid-19

