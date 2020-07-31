Hong Kong leader to announce delay to Sept 6 election on Friday

HK leader Lam to announce delay of Sept 6 election

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce later on Friday a postponement of the Sept. 6 election for seats in the Chinese-ruled city's legislature, local Cable TV reported.

Lam is expected to delay the poll for a year amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the global financial hub, a move which would deal a blow to the pro-democracy opposition.

The opposition was aiming to win a historic majority in the election given broad resentment of Beijing's imposition of a new security law that has been widely criticised by Western countries as eroding citizens' rights.

The pro-democracy opposition was expecting a strong showing after an overwhelming win in lower-level district council elections last year.

