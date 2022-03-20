Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Sunday she plans to review Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, just days after acknowledging that many people in the global financial hub were "losing patience" with the city's coronavirus policies.

The Chinese-ruled city has some of the most stringent Covid-19 rules in the world, with a ban on flights from nine countries, including Australia and Britain, and hotel quarantine of up to two weeks for incoming travellers.

The city has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, while most public venues are closed, including beaches and playgrounds, face masks are compulsory and there is no face-to-face learning for students.

On Sunday, the government reported 14,149 new Covid-19 cases, down from 16,597 a day earlier and more than 20,000 on Friday. The coronavirus outbreak has swept through elderly care homes and paralysed many parts of the city.

In recent weeks, streets in the heart of Hong Kong's financial centre have been eerily quiet, restaurants and bars are shuttered or empty, and supermarket shelves are bare as people snapped up groceries amid fears of a city-wide lockdown.

Many businesses across the city have been forced to shut, including gyms, restaurants, and bars, while others say they are living on borrowed time and need restrictions to ease immediately in order to survive.

Hong Kong has seen a net outflow of around 50,000 people so far this month, compared with more than 71,000 in February and nearly 17,000 in December before the fifth wave hit.

While Hong Kong is officially clinging to a "zero-Covid" strategy that aims to curb all outbreaks, recent actions and policy tweaks suggest it is pivoting away from that at a time when most other major global cities are learning to live with the virus.

The official policy mirrors that of mainland China which is also facing a huge challenge as a jump in cases restricts the movement of millions of people and affects some of the country's industrial hubs.

