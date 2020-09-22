Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on September 25

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on September 25

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Sep 22 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 14:05 ist
Homg Kong's Disneyland. Credit: DH Pool

Hong Kong's Disneyland said on Tuesday it will reopen on Friday to a reduced number of visitors and limited days, with enhanced health measures after the latest wave of coronavirus infections forced it to close again in mid July.

Hong Kong relaxed more coronavirus restrictions last week, including reopening theme parks, after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.

Disneyland said all guests will be required to wear face masks, and the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays initially. Indoor live performances will also be suspended.

Disneyland, majority-owned by the city government with Walt Disney holding a minority stake, closed on July 15 for a second time this year due to the virus, after having reopened in June. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hong Kong
Disneyland
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

What ending Obamacare entails

What ending Obamacare entails

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

Don’t give up on recycling plastic just yet

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NASA images show stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

Australia attempts to rescue stranded pilot whales

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

 