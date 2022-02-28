How Biden navigated war, Covid and the Supreme Court

Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, gave a pep talk early February 18 at the daily gathering of the president’s most senior aides: The next 10 days, he said, will be the most consequential of the Biden presidency.

President Joe Biden’s military and intelligence chiefs had told him that a Russian invasion was all but inevitable. Klain, a veteran of Washington and one of Biden’s closest advisers, also reminded them of what they already knew: A coming land war in Europe was about to collide with some of the most critical moments of Biden’s time in office.

The president had completed his review of candidates for the Supreme Court and was determined to make the announcement by the week’s end. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was about to unveil guidelines that would herald a new phase of the pandemic that had dogged him during the first year of his presidency. And Biden needed to start practising for his first State of the Union speech, just 11 days away.

All presidents are confronted by episodes that are out of their control, forced to react to the world around them more often than they are able to shape it. But the dizzying events of the past week have for now pushed to the sidelines the congressional squabbling over Biden’s domestic agenda, and are already redefining the arc of his presidency.

Also Read — Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden speech

This account is based on interviews with a dozen current and former administration officials, most of whom agreed to describe internal deliberations on the condition of anonymity.

Biden’s aides say his actions in recent days were an example of the caution and consensus-building that have always been at the heart of his sales pitch to voters. In his State of the Union address Tuesday, Biden is expected to focus on inflation and the still-recovering economy, a primary concern to the public.

But drafts of the speech have been revised repeatedly throughout the week to take account of Biden’s challenge to President Vladimir Putin of Russia and the sweep of events in Europe, all with an eye firmly fixed on Biden’s place in history.

Since Klain’s staff meeting, Putin started the biggest land war in Europe in 70 years, Biden named Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black female justice in the Supreme Court’s 232-year history, and the CDC announced new rules aimed at returning the country to something closer to normal.

“Whatever you do, you are always at the mercy of events somewhere in the world,” said David Axelrod, a top adviser to former President Barack Obama. “This period is a vivid example of it.”

Sunday, February 20

If there was one message that Biden wanted to reinforce for his National Security Council in the Situation Room on Sunday morning, it was that the United States remained “in lock step with allies and partners,” as Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it later.

That desire was at the core of the American response that Biden had devised with Blinken; Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser; and others. The results would become clear soon enough, as Biden’s team repeatedly waited for European nations to issue sanctions before following suit.

Also Read — US seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine invasion

Diplomacy, including a 15-minute call between Biden and President Emmanuel Macron of France, had done little to calm Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had grown frustrated by Biden’s warnings of an invasion. On the way back from the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Biden from Air Force Two.

She had repeated to Zelenskyy that the United States believed a Russian invasion was imminent, she told Biden. And she had assured Ukraine’s president that the administration was ready to issue economic penalties along with its European allies.

But questions of war and diplomacy gave way — briefly — to issues of public health. That afternoon, Dr Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top public health adviser, arrived with some good news: We might finally be able to take off our masks.

But on that Sunday, Biden had little time to dwell on the pandemic. By later in the afternoon, aides had ushered him into the State Dining Room, where a lectern was waiting. It was his first opportunity to practice an early draft of his State of the Union address.

Monday, February 21

The president on Monday watched Putin deliver a rambling speech in which he repeated his grievances. The Russian leader warned that if Ukraine did not back down, it would be responsible for “the possibility of a continuation of bloodshed.”

Biden, a student of international conflict and diplomacy, had two reactions, according to people who talked to him about the speech.

It was grim confirmation of the assessments made by his military and intelligence officials, who had believed for weeks that Putin was likely to follow through on his threats against Ukraine. In that way, the Russian march toward war in Europe was hardly a surprise.

Also Read — Putin declares a nuclear alert, and Biden seeks de-escalation

Later Monday, Biden and his aides debated whether Putin’s speech amounted to the beginnings of an invasion, a phrase the president and U.S. officials had avoided throughout. In the end, they agreed to put Jon Finer, a deputy national security adviser, on television to use that wording.

Putin’s speech made it clear to the president that war was inevitable. “This guy’s really going to do it,” Biden told one of his top advisers.

Wednesday, February 23

By Wednesday evening, the situation in Ukraine was grim. Biden, in the Oval Office later than usual, took calls from Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Russian troops were moving in ways that had not been seen before, even just hours earlier.

At the Pentagon, officials told reporters they believed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine could begin by 6 pm, and some top officials could be seen checking their watches frequently.

Biden spent the rest of the evening bracing for a new European war in the Treaty Room, the ornate second-floor room in the White House residence where President William McKinley oversaw the signing of the peace treaty in 1898 that ended the Spanish-American War.

It came just after 10 pm Eastern time. Within minutes, Biden was on the phone with Zelenskyy. The president shared the latest intelligence on Russia’s advance and asked Zelenskyy a simple question, according to a person familiar with the call: “What can we do for you?”

Zelenskyy urged Biden to tell the world to speak out against the invasion, and to impose sanctions on Russia.

Also Read — Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden was up past midnight editing a statement on his call with Zelenskyy, determined to make sure the tone was right. He also needed to decide about his Supreme Court nominee. He had promised to announce his pick by the end of the month, and that was only days away.

He wanted one more night to sleep on it, one of his top aides recalled.

Friday, February 25

Unveiling a Supreme Court nominee felt like time slowed down, one senior White House adviser said.

Hours earlier, Biden had participated in a virtual NATO summit from the Situation Room, where flags of each nation had been put around the room the night before. Ukraine’s president had issued a plea for more help. “We’re defending our country alone. The most powerful forces in the world are watching this from a distance,” he said, insisting that sanctions had done little.

But as Biden began speaking at 2.02 pm ET on Friday—with Jackson and Harris creating a historic tableau behind him—concerns about the war raging 4,800 miles away seemed to briefly fade.

In the days leading up to the announcement, there had been a constant churn of drafts being presented to the president: One team worked on statements for each Supreme Court nominee, another team for the State of the Union address and a third for his various remarks on the crisis in Ukraine.

Also Read — Oil surges on Russia nuclear alert as sanctions intensify

The White House had been prepared to stage the announcement any day that week, although Biden had expressed a desire to do it Friday, two years to the day after he pledged on the campaign trail to name the first African-American woman to the court, one official said.

Biden and his team were greeted with applause by White House staff members gathered in the State Dining Room. But there was little time to embrace the moment for a president who was in desperate need of a win on his domestic agenda and was still reviewing drafts of his State of the Union address.

Biden was soon back up in the Treaty Room on the second floor of the White House residence with Sullivan, Klain and others.

For days, the president had resisted pressure to impose sanctions on Putin directly because it was not clear that European leaders were willing to take that step. But now, there were news reports that some European capitals were doing just that. In a series of phone calls, Biden confirmed with his counterparts that they were willing to punish Putin and his relatives.

He picked up the phone and called White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who had a statement ready. “Go ahead,” he said.

Saturday, February 26

Biden spent Saturday at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, preparing to face Congress on Tuesday during his State of the Union address.

Fighting remained intense in Ukraine as Russian forces pushed toward the capital city. One thousand eight hundred and seventy-two people died of Covid-19. And Jackson began preparations with White House advisers for what some expect to be a contentious confirmation battle.

It was a reminder, as one aide to Biden put it, that “this is just the beginning.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: