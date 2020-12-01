Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses

Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses; many mourning

AP
AP,
  • Dec 01 2020, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 18:53 ist

A huge radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has long played a key role in astronomical discoveries collapsed on Tuesday, officials said.

The Arecibo Observatory had been shuttered since August after an auxiliary cable snapped and caused a 100-foot gash on the reflector dish. Then the main cable broke in early November, leading the National Science Foundation to declare just weeks later that it planned to close the radio telescope because the damage was too great.

Many scientists and Puerto Ricans mourned the news, with some tearing up during interviews.

It is the second-largest radio telescope in the world and had been operating for more than half a century. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puerto Rico
Telescope
Astronomy

What's Brewing

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 