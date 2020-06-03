Hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume: WHO

Hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  Jun 03 2020
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 22:28 ist

The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to resume its trial of hydroxychloroquine for potential use against the new coronavirus, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, after testing was suspended due to health concerns.

The U.N. body had paused its large study of the anti-malarial drug to treat COVID-19 due to fears it increased death rates and irregular heartbeats in patients.

But Tedros told an online media briefing that WHO experts had advised the continuation of all trials including hydroxychloroquine, whose highest-profile backer for its use against the coronavirus has been U.S. President Donald Trump.

WHO officials said they were especially worried about outbreaks in Latin America and in Haiti, one of the world's poorest nations, where infections have been spreading rapidly.

The coronavirus has infected almost 3 million people in the Americas. 

 

 

