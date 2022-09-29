Ian bludgeons Florida with devastating winds and storm surge

Hurricane Ian bludgeoned its way through southwestern Florida on Wednesday as one of the most powerful storms to ever strike the state, bringing fierce winds, unrelenting rains and drastic inundations to coastal communities that were overtaken by the surging waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Floridians braced for extensive and catastrophic damage around Fort Myers, near where Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds up to 150 mph, at approximately 3:05 pm. But a huge stretch of coastline from Naples to Sarasota appeared severely affected by lapping brown waves that drowned streets, cars and homes as frightened residents sought refuge.

The storm was so massive that almost the entire state faced warnings about its possible effects, with officials fearing widespread inland flooding — as much as 2 feet in some areas — and more storm surge along Florida’s Atlantic Coast on Thursday, when Ian is expected to cut diagonally across the peninsula. It is forecast to move offshore around Daytona Beach by Thursday evening, before turning north toward Georgia and South Carolina.

Ian will “rank as one of the top five hurricanes to ever hit the Florida Peninsula,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. More than 1.3 million customers were without electricity in the state by late afternoon.

The storm first made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of Fort Myers, and later on the mainland near Punta Gorda, about 25 miles north of Fort Myers.

Videos showed storm surge in Fort Myers Beach reaching nearly to the roofs of some one-story homes. To the west, large swaths of the barrier island of Sanibel appeared to be underwater.

Forecasters projected up to 18 feet of storm surge in some areas. But instead of bringing storm surge to Tampa Bay — one of forecasters’ biggest fears when it comes to storms hitting Florida — Hurricane Ian pushed the water out, leaving it less than 1 foot deep in some areas.

The death of a 34-year-old man in Martin County was being investigated as tied to the storm. Officials said the man had been clearing debris in a yard and was found face down in 10 inches of water.

Tornadoes were reported in Broward County, and in Key West, businesses opened their doors wide to dry out the wet floors. Authorities predicted flooding through Friday because of high tides.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.