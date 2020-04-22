'Destroy Iran gunboats if they harass US ships at sea'

if Iranian ships get too close 'we'll shoot them out of the water': Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 22 2020, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 08:49 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

U.S. Navy ships will shoot Iranian gunboats that get too close "out of the water," President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after 11 vessels from Iran's elite fighting force came dangerously close to American ships in the Gulf.

"We're not going to stand for it. If they do that's putting our ships in danger and our great crews and sailors in danger - I'm not going to let that happen. And we will - they'll shoot them out of the water."

"That's a threat. When they get that close to our boat, and they have guns, they have very substantial weapons on those boats, but we'll shoot them out of the water." 

USA
Iran
Donald Trump
