IMA-Maharashtra asks doctors not to criticise govt

In what is snowballing into a major controversy, the Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State has come out with a circular asking doctors not to criticise the state government.

The circular is signed by IMA president Dr Avinash Bhondwe and honorary state secretary Dr Pankaj Bandarkar.

The circular states: "We received intimation from one of the officers at Maharashtra Cyber Cell that some of the the WhatsApp groups of doctors are posting comments against the Maharashtra government and its officers."

The IMA-Maharashtra State asked its member-doctors to take all precautions.

"The WhatsApp groups should be used to send messages and discussions. No derogatory comments on government's decisions. We may post our reactions to certain decisions but in non offending language," it said.

The notice said that members of IMA are the "cream of the society" and we must all continue to control the COVID-19 pandemic.