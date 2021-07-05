IMF chief warns of 'dangerous divergence' in Covid recovery

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday of a "dangerous divergence" between developed and developing countries as they seek to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that strong growth in wealthy countries like the United States was "good news" but developing countries were being held back by slow vaccination rates.
"That is danger for the coherence of growth and it is also a danger for global stability and security," she told the Paris Peace Forum.
