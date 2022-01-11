UC-Berkeley's Gourinchas next IMF chief economist

IMF names UC-Berkeley's Gourinchas as next chief economist

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 11 2022, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 06:17 ist
The International Monetary Fund (IMF). Credit: Reuters Photo

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it has appointed French-born University of California-Berkeley economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the Fund's next chief economist, replacing Gita Gopinath, who is joining the IMF management team this month.

The Fund said Gourinchas, who joined UC-Berkeley in 2003 and held previous economic posts at Princeton University and Stanford University, will start part-time on January 24 and transition to full-time Fund work on April 1. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IMF
World news
Berkeley
Gita Gopinath

What's Brewing

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

Poll schedule: Not a level playing field

Poll schedule: Not a level playing field

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'

'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'

As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes

As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

 