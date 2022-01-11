IMF names UC-Berkeley's Gourinchas as next chief economist

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it has appointed French-born University of California-Berkeley economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the Fund's next chief economist, replacing Gita Gopinath, who is joining the IMF management team this month.
The Fund said Gourinchas, who joined UC-Berkeley in 2003 and held previous economic posts at Princeton University and Stanford University, will start part-time on January 24 and transition to full-time Fund work on April 1.
Watch the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What is our ‘Dharma’ now?
Poll schedule: Not a level playing field
2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year
India, UK discuss trade, investment, security
'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls
Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS
'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'
As Omicron spreads, Covid test misinformation spikes
World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic
These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive