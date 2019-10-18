IMF's Georgieva hopes 'the will holds' for Brexit deal

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed news that Britain has reached a deal to leave the European Union but cautioned Thursday the details remain to be seen.

"This, of course, is welcome," she said of the Brexit deal announced earlier Thursday.

"We would like to see the agreement being reached," she told reporters at the start of the International Monetary Fund annual meeting.

"When there is a will, there is a deal... and my hope is that the will holds in all quarters. So let's see whether that happens."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a Brexit withdrawal deal Thursday and British MPs are expected to vote on the deal on Saturday, ahead of the October 31 deadline for the divorce.

But pro-EU parliamentarians hope they can defeat it and Brexit can still be delayed to allow a general election or a new referendum on whether to leave the EU at all.

World Bank President David Malpass said the Brexit saga has created uncertainty that has been weighing on the world economy.

"In particular, Europe's economy has slowed substantially," he said at a news briefing.

"So if there were more certainty in the trade relationships in Europe that would be very helpful."