Important for nations to work together to make world free from COVID-19: PM Modi to responds to Trump tweet

  • May 16 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 16:12 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked  President Donald Trump for his remarks that the US stands with India during the pandemic as also for deciding to provide ventilators to New Delhi to help patients suffering from COVID-19. (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked  President Donald Trump for his remarks that the US stands with India during the pandemic as also for deciding to provide ventilators to New Delhi to help patients suffering from COVID-19.

"Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us," the prime minister tweeted.

He said in such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free from COVID-19.

Modi was responding to a tweet by US President Trump on Friday announcing the decision to donate ventilators to India.

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!" the US President said. 

