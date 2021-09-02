Imran Khan condoles death of separatist leader Geelani; Pak to observe a day of mourning

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani who died in Srinagar on Wednesday after prolonged illness, announcing a day of official mourning in the country.
"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who struggled all his life for his people & their right to self determination. He suffered incarceration & torture by the Occupying Indian state but remained resolute," Khan tweeted.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 1, 2021
Saluting the pro-Pakistan leader, Khan said the country's flag will fly at half-mast as a tribute to the leader and his struggles for Kashmir.
Geelani was an important member of the Hurriyat Conference and succeeded Mirwaiz Umer Farooq as its chairman in 1997. However, he parted ways in 2003 to form his own faction of the separatist amalgam.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the country mourns the loss of the "torchbearer of the Kashmiri freedom movement".
Pakistan mourns the loss of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, torch bearer of the Kashmir freedom movement. Shah Sb fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end, under house arrest of Indian occupation. May he rest in peace and may his dream of freedom come true.
— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 1, 2021
