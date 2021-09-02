Pak PM declares day of mourning after Geelani's death

Imran Khan condoles death of separatist leader Geelani; Pak to observe a day of mourning

Khan said the country's flag will fly at half-mast as a tribute to the leader and his struggles

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2021, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 11:35 ist
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani who died in Srinagar on Wednesday after prolonged illness, announcing a day of official mourning in the country.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who struggled all his life for his people & their right to self determination. He suffered incarceration & torture by the Occupying Indian state but remained resolute," Khan tweeted.

Saluting the pro-Pakistan leader, Khan said the country's flag will fly at half-mast as a tribute to the leader and his struggles for Kashmir.

Geelani was an important member of the Hurriyat Conference and succeeded Mirwaiz Umer Farooq as its chairman in 1997. However, he parted ways in 2003 to form his own faction of the separatist amalgam.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the country mourns the loss of the "torchbearer of the Kashmiri freedom movement". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Kashmir
Hurriyat Conference
Imran Khan
World news

What's Brewing

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

'Food could run out this month in Afghanistan'

'Food could run out this month in Afghanistan'

Amazon's threatened species impacted by fires: Study

Amazon's threatened species impacted by fires: Study

Japan needs tech workers. Can it find place for women?

Japan needs tech workers. Can it find place for women?

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

When will the Delta-led Covid-19 surge end?

When will the Delta-led Covid-19 surge end?

 