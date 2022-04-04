Imran to continue working as chief executive of Pak

Imran Khan to continue working as chief executive until caretaker PM appointed

  Apr 04 2022, 13:49 ist
  updated: Apr 04 2022, 13:56 ist

The Cabinet Division of Pakistan issued a notification, de-notifying Imran Khan as the Prime Minister after the President dissolved the National Assembly after a summary was sent by the premier in the wake of a no-trust move against him, The Express Tribune reported.

In accordance with the Constitution, the President has not yet issued written instructions to Khan to continue serving as the chief executive till the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

However, Khan continues to act as the Prime Minister on the basis of verbal instructions without written instructions.

Under Article 94 of the Constitution, the President may direct the Prime Minister to continue his work until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, the report said.

According to Article 224(4) of the Constitution, the outgoing Prime Minister can continue his work till the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister.

The Cabinet Division also issued a notification to dissolve the 52-member federal cabinet.

It also de-notified 25 federal ministers, four ministers of state, four advisers to the Prime Minister, and 19 special assistants.

On Sunday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition to dislodge the Prime Minister as he termed it "unconstitutional" under Article 5.

 

 

