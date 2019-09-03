Imran Khan to facilitate pilgrims' visit to Kartarpur

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to facilitate the visit of pilgrims to Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib gurdwaras for Guru Nanak Dev ji's 550th birth anniversary, according to an ANI report.

Imran Khan, in his speech during the International Sikh Convention at the Governor House in Islamabad, tried to woo the Sikh community by saying that easing the Sikh's pilgrimage is not a favour but duty.

Imran Khan also said, "Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib are as holy for Sikhs as Makkah and Madina are for Muslims. I promised to make access for Sikh pilgrims as easy as possible," he added.

India and Pakistan have had many meetings regarding the Kartarpur corridor, which will give access to Sikhs to visit the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Punjab and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan without a visa.

The statement came against the backdrop of the abduction of two Sikh girls who were forcefully converted to Islam and married to Muslims. Pakistan's government has drawn a lot of criticism over the suppression of minorities. These incidents were taken up by Indian political leaders who demanded action against the perpetrators of the crime.