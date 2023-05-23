Imran Khan wins bail in multiple cases till June 8

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan won bail in multiple cases from an anti-terrorist court in Islamabad, a temporary respite that may calm his supporters and cool tensions with the powerful military and the government.

The former cricket star was awarded bail till June 8, his lawyer Mohammad Ali Bokhari said on phone on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, Khan is scheduled to appear before the National Accountability Bureau that’s probing corruption charges against him. The Opposition leader had warned ahead of the hearing there was a high chance of him being arrested again, but called on his supporters to remain peaceful if he’s taken into custody.