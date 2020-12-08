In England, William Shakespeare receives Covid vaccine

In England, William Shakespeare receives a Covid-19 vaccine

The 81-year-old had the injection at University Hospital Coventry on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 08 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 16:26 ist
A nurse adminsters the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine to patient William "Bill" Shakespeare (L), 81, at University Hospital in Coventry, central England. Credit: AFP Photo

William Shakespeare from Warwickshire in England was one of the first people to receive the newly approved Covid-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old had the injection at University Hospital Coventry on Tuesday, 20 miles from Stratford-Upon-Avon, the birthplace of his namesake, England's greatest dramatist and poet.

Also read: British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside trial

Shakespeare's shot inspired Twitter users, who joked "The Taming of the Flu", "The Two Gentlemen of Corona". Some asked if Margaret Keenan was patient 1A, then was Shakespeare "Patient 2B or not 2B?"

