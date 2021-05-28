India abstains from voting against Israel at UNHRC

India has abstained from voting at the United Nations Human Rights Council on a resolution demanding a Commission of Inquiry to probe the atrocities committed by Israel on Palestinians during the recent escalation of conflict.

The resolution was piloted by Pakistan, and India was among the 14 nations which abstained from voting at the UNHRC.

The resolution was adopted by the UNHRC with 24 members voting in favour of it and nine against it.

New Delhi apparently decided to abstain from voting in order to strike a balance between its traditional support to the cause of Palestine and its growing relations with Israel.