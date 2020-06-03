India asks Pak to allow it to send experts to PoK to restore ancient rock carvings recently vandalised

India has demanded immediate access for its experts to visit an area illegally occupied by Pakistan to restore the ancient Buddhist rock carvings and paintings, which were recently vandalised.

New Delhi conveyed its “strong concern” over reports of vandalism, defacement and destruction of invaluable Indian Buddhist heritage located in Gilgit-Baltistan area, which India claims to be part of its territory, although currently under illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan.

“It is a matter of grave concern that the Buddhist symbols are being destroyed and the religious and cultural rights and freedoms are being trampled with impunity in the Indian territories under illegal occupation of Pakistan,” Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said. “Egregious activities of this nature which display contempt for the ancient civilizational and cultural heritage are highly condemnable.”

He said India had sought immediate access for its experts to the area illegally occupied by Pakistan in order to restore and preserve the “invaluable archaeological heritage”. “We have once again called upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all illegally occupied territories and end gross violation of political, economic and cultural rights of people living there.”