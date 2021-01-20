India, Australia make for formidable competitors on field, solid partners off it: Modi to Morrison

Here's what Modi said after Aus PM's congratulatory msg

The Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane

  Jan 20 2021
India and Australia are formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, replying to a congratulatory message by his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the Indian cricket team's Test series triumph Down Under.

The Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday.

"Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game's best teams and players," Morrison tweeted.

 

Commiserations to Tim Paine and the Australian Men's Test Team, he said, adding, "They'll be back."

Replying to Morrison, Modi tweeted, "Thanks, @ScottMorrisonMP. It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display."

"India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it," he said.

Tagging Modi's tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Couldn't agree more!"

