India-Bhutan border gates reopen

India-Bhutan border gates reopen after two and a half years

If tourists stay in Bhutan, the fee for Indian travellers will be Rs 1,200 per day, while it has been fixed at $200 for those coming from other countries

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Sep 24 2022, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 12:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

India-Bhutan border gates in Assam have been reopened for tourists after a hiatus of two-and-a-half years, an official said on Saturday.

The gates, which were closed since the outbreak of Covid-19, have been reopened on Friday with some new rules, including a sustainable development fee, he said.

Bhutan's Consul General at Guwahati Jigme Thinley Namgyal declared the reopening of international border gates at Samdrup-Jongkhar in Tamulpur district, Dadgiri and Gelephu in Chirang, Namlang and Panbang in Baksa and Samrang in Udalguri district.

Members of the Indo-Bhutan friendship Association were present at the occasion.

The gates will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Several visitors and businessmen gathered at the gates during the reopening celebrations, and people from both the countries exchanged greetings.

The Bhutan government had earlier announced reopening of its borders for trade, commerce and official transit from September 23, provided that the Covid-19 situation does not change for the worse, he said.

A sustainable development fee (SDF) will be charged to improve services and infrastructure development for the tourism sector, besides environmental conservation.

If tourists stay in Bhutan, the fee for Indian travellers will be Rs 1,200 per day, while it has been fixed at $200 for those coming from other countries, the official said.

Visitors from India have to produce voter ID card, passport or any other identity proof at the immigration check posts, while children have to produce birth certificates.

Eco-tourism, bird watching, and other tour packages have been planned by the Bhutan government for tourists, the official said.

Rules and standard operating procedures (SOP) have been chalked out to facilitate seamless movement and to give a pleasant experience to travellers to the Himalayan country.

Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering had unveiled the new 'Brand Bhutan' at Thimphu on Thursday to encourage Bhutanese to be responsible for protection of heritage.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhutan
Assam
World news

What's Brewing

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

The view from top

The view from top

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

Cart designed to keep vendors cool and reduce wastage

 