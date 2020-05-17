India, EU, others to ask WHO to self-evaluate timeline of its responses to COVID-19

India will on Monday join 61 other nations to call upon the World Health Organization (WHO) to initiate an independent “evaluation” of the timeline of its own actions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the global response to the pandemic.

With the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly commencing on Monday, India will join 27 nations of the European Union (EU) and 34 other nations in moving a resolution, which calls upon the WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to start “at the earliest appropriate moment” an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the actions of the agency itself and their timelines.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The WHO’s response after the COVID-19 outbreak was first reported at Wuhan in China in December 2019 has since long been under the scanner.

The United States launched a tirade not only against China, but also against the agency, with President Donald Trump, himself, accusing it of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread” of the COVID-19 virus from the communist country.

The COVID-19 virus so far infected 45.25 lakh people and killed over 3.07 lakh around the world.

India so far refrained from joining the US-led campaign against China or the WHO. It has been maintaining that the “question” on the role of the agency could be revisited once the world would have had contained the pandemic.

But with the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly commencing on Monday, New Delhi decided to co-sponsor with the European Union and other nations a resolution, which refrains from asking for a probe into the origin of the outbreak in China, but calls upon the WHO to self-evaluate its responses to it and the timelines of its actions, albeit in consultation with the member nations.

The World Health Assembly consists of the Health Ministers of the 194 member states of the WHO. It is a forum that governs the WHO and sets the international health policy. The assembly generally has its annual sessions in Geneva, but it will be held through video-conference this year in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will represent India at the World Health Assembly.

India will take over the chair from Japan at the end of the assembly on Tuesday.